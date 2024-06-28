NEET row top 5 updates: NSUI protest, Parliament debate, CBI arrests

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the increasing incidents of paper leaks in major examinations, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- Undergraduate (UG) and University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET). The notice comes a day after protestors stormed the National Testing Agency office in Delhi demanding action from the government.

1. Congress submits notice to discuss NEET row in Rajya Sabha On Friday, Congress Member of Parliament Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the increasing incidents of paper leaks in major examinations, including the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

Hussain’s notice aims to bring attention to what he described as “unprecedented cases of paper leaks” and the “failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA)” to uphold the integrity of these critical examinations. The Congress MP underscored the gravity of the situation, calling for an urgent and thorough discussion in the upper house of Parliament.

2. Opposition leaders call to abolish NEET

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the NEET and restore the previous system where state governments conducted the examination. In a letter sent on Friday, Banerjee expressed her concerns about the integrity of NEET, citing several serious allegations.

“The allegations of paper leaks, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the examinations, the opening of windows to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks, etc. are some of the serious issues that need complete attention and require a thorough, clean and impartial probe. Such instances jeopardise the careers and aspirations of lakhs and lakhs of students who look forward to getting admission into these medical courses,” Banerjee wrote in her letter to PM Modi.

Banerjee highlighted the shift from a decentralised system to a unitary, centralised system under NEET has led to several issues that have affected the fairness and transparency of the examination.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament K Kanimozhi also reiterated Tamil Nadu’s demand to be exempted from NEET. “Tamil Nadu has been consistently saying that we do not want NEET. Now it is proved that NEET is not a fair examination and students are losing so much because of NEET," Kanimozhi told ANI on Thursday. Kanimozhi noted that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution to scrap NEET, which is currently pending the President’s approval.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, echoed these sentiments, referring to NEET as the “biggest fraud’ and urging the central government to adhere to constitutional principles.

3. NSUI workers storm NTA office

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) workers stormed the NTA office on Thursday, demanding action over the alleged exam irregularities. The protest was held to address alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

Varun Choudhary, National President of NSUI, stated, “We are continuously demanding from the government that NTA should be banned. Students now do not believe in the examination being conducted by the NTA.” He added that their protest was peaceful and criticised the BJP government for not taking action against the NTA.

4. NSUI worker faces charges after protest at NTA office

A case has been registered against members of the NSUI following their protest at the NTA office, according to the Delhi Police.

The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

5. CBI makes first arrests in NEET UG paper leak case

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made its first arrests in the NEET UG paper leak case, detaining two individuals in Patna. The accused, identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, are alleged to have provided accommodation to medical entrance exam aspirants and supplied them with leaked question papers and answer keys before the examination.

According to officials, the NEET question paper may have been leaked on May 3 during its transportation from Ranchi airport to a courier company office, and subsequently to the Hazaribagh branch of the State Bank of India (SBI). Employees of the transport or courier company are suspected to have facilitated the leak.

So far, 20 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, including 18 suspects apprehended by the Economic Offences Wing of the Bihar Police.

The CBI also recorded statements from three candidates in Gujarat who reportedly sought illicit assistance to clear the exam.

What is the NEET-UG row?

The NEET-UG 2024 examination on May 5, 2024, witnessed over 2.3 million candidates appearing across 4,750 centers in 571 cities worldwide. Following the exam, an unprecedented 67 candidates achieved perfect scores of 720 out of 720, sparking widespread protests and raising questions about the examination’s integrity.

In response to the allegations, the Ministry of Education has formed a high-level committee to recommend reforms in the examination process and enhance data security protocols. Additionally, on Sunday, the CBI registered a criminal case to probe the irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024 by the NTA.

(With agency inputs)