In 9 years, 135 mn rose above extreme poverty line: Rajnath Singh

Stressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is egalitarian, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that owing to the schemes of this government, around 13.5 crore people rose above the extreme poverty line in our country in the last nine years.

The Defence Minister said that he believes there can be no other religion than humanity and that the Central government is working for people irrespective of their caste and religion.

"The Central government under the leadership of PM Modi is working for people irrespective of their caste and religion. The results of the schemes, run by our government, have been that today in the nine years of the government, around 13.5 crore people rose from the extreme poverty line in our country," Singh said, while addressing an Amber Foundation event in Lucknow.

He said that the Centre's flagship schemes including the Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were not launched for a particular caste or religion, rather the schemes benefitted every person.

Taking note of government's initiatives, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "the government ran various programmes like vaccination drive and distributed 5 kg free food grain to every person, which is continued even now."

"Today, after PM Modi's government came at the Centre, India's stature has increased rapidly in front of the world," the Defence Minister said.

"Earlier, when India used to speak something on international forums, people did not take India's words seriously. But today if India says something on international forums, people listen with open ears," he added.

Lauding PM Modi for successfully hosting the recently concluded G20 Summit, Singh said that leaders from 41 countries of the world came to India to participate in the conclave.

"US president also came to attend the event. You must have seen how he was expressing his affinity with our Prime Minister, how the Premiers of Arab countries were hugging our PM. From this you can understand of ​​how India's status has increased in front of the world," he said.

The G20 Summit, under India's Presidency, concluded on September 10. Over 40 global leaders and their delegations attended the mega event.

At the Leader's Summit, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted unanimously with full consensus. A major standout of the declaration was bringing all global powers on the same page and forging consensus on an issue as divisive as the Russia-Ukraine war.

At the conclusion of the summit, PM Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and also proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Throughout India's presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi's agenda. India's theme for the G20 Presidency was also 'One Earth One Family One Future', whose Sanskrit translation goes as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

PM Modi stated that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it has become "People's G20" in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India's presidency of the G20 Summit has been the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20).