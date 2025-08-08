In letter to CJ, HC judges seek meeting in Justice Prashant Kumar's matter

A group of judges of the Allahabad High Court has written to Chief Justice Arun Bhansali urging him to convene a full court meeting in response to the Supreme Court's recent order to have Justice Prashant Kumar removed from the criminal roster.

The letter has been written by Justice Arindam Sinha expressing pain over the apex court order passed on August, 4,2025 and seven judges have signed the letter.

In its order, the top court made strong observations against Justice Kumar's judicial reasoning and further directed the high court administration to remove him from the criminal roster. It also asked that he be assigned to a division bench alongside a senior judge until his retirement.