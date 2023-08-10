Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day this year. In 1947, India got Independence from the British regime. Since then, India never forgot to celebrate this day and remember those bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Indian freedom struggle.

The two most important dates in the history of India's freedoms are the 26th of January and the 15th of August. The Indian National Congress, the political party that led the Independence struggle, demanded complete Independence on January 26, and we celebrate this day as Republic Day, while the 15th of August is the day of Independence.

On this day in 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and marked it as an official declaration of national independence.

The journey of Independence was not easy, we lost numerous freedom fighters in the process, such as Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and many others. While Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence played the most critical role to free India from colonial rule.

Independence Day: Celebration 15th August is a national holiday, and the country celebrates this day by doing several activities. The National Flag is hoisted in schools, government offices, and public places.

The day begins with the Prime Minister's speech from Red Fort, where he talks about the nation's progress and goals.

Is it India's 76th or 77th Independence Day?

The debate erupts from whether we should count Independence Day as August 15, 1947, when India got Independence or a year later when it celebrated its first anniversary.

Hence, if we count from independence day then it is our 77th Independence Day, and if we count from a year later then it is our 76th Independence Day.

Independence Day: Best Wishes messages People send Independence Day messages to their families, friends, and loved ones. Hence here are some messages that you can share with your relatives: