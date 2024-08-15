I-Day: PM Modi delivers longest-ever Red Fort speech at nearly 100 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a new record for the longest Independence Day speech by an Indian PM, delivering a 98-minute address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

India celebrated its 78th Independence Day today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the past record, PM Modi’s speeches on Independence Day lasted around an average of 82 minutes, which is still longer than records held by previous Prime Ministers.

Before this, PM Modi’s longest speech was made in 2016 celebrations of the Independence Day, lasting 96 minutes.

His shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes.

With today’s speech, PM Modi has also become the third PM after former PMs Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to deliver 11 consecutive speeches on this occasion. Nehru, India’s first PM, held the record for delivering 17 consecutive speeches.

More From This Section

During his address, PM Modi highlighted several key issues and also shared a roadmap for making India a developed nation by 2047. This aligns with the Centre's goal of achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ as the country reaches its centenary.

He spoke about educational, agricultural reforms as well as highlighted the agendas for the ‘Ease of Living Mission’ - the Centre’s plan to improve the people’s quality of life in India.

He also spoke about India’s need to transform into a manufacturing hub and become a global leader in semiconductor production – a key focus of the Modi government to boost the domestic economy.

He also mentioned the goal of skilling Indian youth – the roadmap of which was outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget presented on July 23.

Moreover, PM Modi covered a range of topics in his Independence Day speech, including the creation of green jobs and the Green Hydrogen Mission, the ‘Swasth Bharat Mission’, a state-level investment competition to attract investments by global companies, India’s climate change targets, and plans to integrate 100,000 youth into the political system, among other initiatives.