SC tells EC to publish Bihar's deleted voters list with reasons by Aug 19

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish, before 19 August, the names of voters excluded from the draft electoral roll after the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

The Court said the reasons for the omission of about 65 lakh voters must be provided, and the names should be searchable online using Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers.

It directed that a soft copy of the deleted voters list be available on district electoral officers’ websites.

“The list of 65 lakh voters, whose names appeared in the 2025 list but are not included in the draft list, shall be displayed on the websites of district electoral officers. The information would be booth-wise but can be accessed by referring to EPIC numbers. The lists shall also be published on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar,” the Court said.

The apex court also told the ECI to accept Aadhaar cards as an acceptable document for establishing identity. “Your list of 11 documents seems citizen-friendly, but Aadhaar and EPIC are readily available… Your notice can say that those who have not submitted so far can submit their Aadhaar and EPIC also,” Justice Bagchi said. A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is hearing petitions challenging the EC’s 24 June directive ordering an SIR of Bihar’s electoral roll. The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll to submit documents proving their citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also furnish the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national.

Apart from the above directions, the Bench on Thursday also ordered the ECI to publicise the deleted voters list via newspapers, electronic media, and social media. A printed booth-wise list of deleted voters, with reasons for deletion, must also be displayed at panchayat and block development offices, the Court said. All these directions must be complied with before Tuesday. “For a migrant worker who has been deleted as dead, even if he is illiterate, his neighbours or friends would alert him… It is only fair to have a procedure that does not block a person from exercising his right to adult franchise. There are civil consequences involved here,” Justice Kant told Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI.

The Court said voters have a right to know, and a high degree of transparency is required to inspire confidence. “People have a right to know. A high degree of transparency is required to inspire voters’ confidence. Put up the names of excluded electors with reasons out there in the public domain for all to see,” Justice Bagchi told the ECI. On Wednesday, the top court had observed that while the exclusionary argument against Aadhaar is understood, the option of 11 documents in Bihar’s SIR to prove citizenship is “voter-friendly rather than restrictive”. It had earlier said that if there was “mass exclusion” of voters in the SIR exercise in Bihar, it would “step in”.