Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut on Aug 15 for Independence Day

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut on Aug 15 for Independence Day

Stock market holiday: Trading holiday will be observed on Friday, August 15, 2025, as the nation will celebrate Independence Day; will the commodity market be open?

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will be closed on Friday, August 15, 2025, on account of Independence Day. After a three-day long weekend, Indian equities will resume regular operations on Monday, August 18, 2025. 
 
There will be no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on Friday. 
 
The next market holiday after Independence Day will fall on August 27, 2025, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here is a list of stock market holidays in 2025.
 
Holiday Day Date
Ganesh Chaturthi Wednesday August 27,2025
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra Thursday October 02,2025
Diwali * Laxmi Pujan Tuesday October 21,2025
Diwali Balipratipada Wednesday October 22,2025
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Wednesday November 05,2025
Christmas Thursday December 25,2025
 

Stock market trading hours 

The Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. That apart, there is a pre-opening session from 9 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days, which helps to facilitate a smooth market opening. The market remains closed on weekends i.e., Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Friday? 

Both sessions, morning and evening, of the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed on August 15, 2025. 
 
Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed.

Market recap: 

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, finished higher on Wednesday, amid heavy buying in healthcare, metal, and auto stocks. The market sentiment was bolstered by easing inflation data, which dropped to a multi-year low.
 
India's retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 1.55 per cent in July, down from 2.1 per cent in June, marking the ninth consecutive month of decline. This is the lowest CPI reading since June 2017, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).
 
That said, the BSE Sensex settled 304.32 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 80,539.91, while Nifty50 ended 131.95 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 24,619.35.
 
Broader indices ended in green with the Nifty Midcap 100 index closing up 0.63 per cent and the SmallCap settling 0.66 per cent higher.
 
Sectorally, Nifty Healthcare was the top gainer, up 2.13 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma up 1.73 per cent, Nifty Metal up 1.26 per cent, and Auto up 1.12 per cent.
 
On the flipside, Nifty FMCG, PSU Bank, and Oil and Gas fell 0.04 per cent, 0.14 per cent and 0.05 per cent, respectively.
 

