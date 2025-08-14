President Murmu honours Partition victims, says India 'mother of democracy'

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reflected on India’s democratic evolution and paid homage to the victims of Partition in her address on the eve of Independence Day.

“After regaining our freedom, we also became a democracy with universal adult franchise. In other words, we the people of India put the power to shape our destiny in the hands of each of us, without any restrictions of gender, religion and other factors that had barred many people from voting in other democracies,” she said.

She added that India’s successful transition to democracy was a natural reflection of its ancient democratic ethos. “India had the oldest republics in the world. It is rightly acknowledged as the mother of democracy. When we adopted the Constitution, it provided the edifice of democracy,” she said, highlighting the nation’s historic tradition of self-governance.