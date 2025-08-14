Home / India News / President Murmu honours Partition victims, says India 'mother of democracy'

President Murmu honours Partition victims, says India 'mother of democracy'

The President said India's successful transition to democracy was a natural reflection of its ancient ethos

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reflected on India’s democratic evolution and paid homage to the victims of Partition in her address on the eve of Independence Day.
 
“After regaining our freedom, we also became a democracy with universal adult franchise. In other words, we the people of India put the power to shape our destiny in the hands of each of us, without any restrictions of gender, religion and other factors that had barred many people from voting in other democracies,” she said.
 
She added that India’s successful transition to democracy was a natural reflection of its ancient democratic ethos. “India had the oldest republics in the world. It is rightly acknowledged as the mother of democracy. When we adopted the Constitution, it provided the edifice of democracy,” she said, highlighting the nation’s historic tradition of self-governance.
 

Tribute to Partition victims 

President Murmu also remembered the horrors of Partition, observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. She recalled the “terrible violence” and mass relocations that accompanied the division of the country, paying tribute to the millions affected by the events of 1947.
 
“Today, we pay tributes to the victims of the follies of history,” she said.

Topics :Independence DayDroupadi MurmuPresident of IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

