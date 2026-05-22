India faces power cuts as heatwave drives record electricity demand

India is grappling with power cuts in some regions as record-breaking heat has pushed electricity demand to an all-time high of more than 270 GW, prompting the government to urge consumers to limit usage.

An El Nino weather pattern is bringing above-average summer temperatures across the subcontinent in May, with nighttime outages lasting between 40 minutes and an hour in the manufacturing and information-technology hub of Chennai, residents said.

“South Chennai has seen frequent power cuts over the past two days, with outages at short intervals,” said R Hari, a resident of the southern city, who complained that the disruptions made it difficult to work from home.

India’s peak power deficit late on Thursday evening stood at about 2.57 GW, according to national regulator Grid-India. “Although we are prepared to supply electricity as required, due to the intense summer, let us all try to use electricity wisely and judiciously,” the power ministry said in a statement on Friday. Shortages are chronic during evening hours as supply then relies heavily on thermal and hydropower sources, while daytime demand is partly met through solar generation. The record heat and surging electricity demand are testing India’s power system, said Disha Aggarwal, senior programme lead at energy and environment think tank CEEW, as hotter nights become more common.