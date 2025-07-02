Home / India News / July 2025 holidays: Full list of holidays in schools and banks in India

July 2025 holidays: Full list of holidays in schools and banks in India

From Muharram and Rath Yatra to regional observances and weekend breaks, here's your complete guide to school, college, and bank holidays across India in July 2025

July Holidays 2025
July Holidays 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a refreshing summer vacation, students resume their studies as July starts. There is a renewed sense of excitement and expectation for the upcoming academic session with the new school year underway.
 
July 2025 offers comparatively fewer breaks for the students. However, the banks will be closed for 13 days, including weekends and regional holidays, and schools may observe holidays on important festivals like Muharram, which has religious and cultural importance.

July 2025 school holidays (India)

While July 2025 doesn’t bring an extended school break, students in some states can expect holidays on these important dates:
 
Muharram- This Muslim festival marks a public holiday that is usually observed as a school break. Depending on the moon sighting, it is provisionally set for July 6 or 7, 2025.
 
Rath Yatra- July 7, 2025 – Schools may be closed in states that observe this holiday.
 
Sundays – The sixth, thirteenth, twentieth, and twenty-seventh of July are all non-school days.
 
Kanwar Yatra- Although no formal confirmation has been made yet, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Haridwar may close. At that point, the announcement will be made.

College Holidays in July 2025

Muharram- Depending on the moon sighting, the tentative dates for the Muharram holiday are July 6 or 7, 2025.
 
Regular breaks and days off from work- Sundays: July 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th are all off days.
 
Second and Fourth Saturdays- July 12 (the second Saturday) and July 26 (the fourth Saturday) are college holidays.

Bank Holidays in July 2025: State-wise breakdown

Including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and several regional public holidays, banks throughout India will be closed for a total of 13 days in July 2025. A comprehensive list of holidays by date and location is as follows:
 
July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Banks closed in Agartala 
July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday – Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar 
July 6 (Sunday): Weekly off – All India 
July 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday – Nationwide closure 
July 13 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide 
July 14 (Monday): Beh Deinkhlam – Observed in Shillong 
July 16 (Wednesday): Harela – Celebrated in Dehradun 
July 17 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Observed in Shillong 
July 19 (Saturday): Ker Puja – Bank holiday in Agartala 
July 20 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide 
July 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Nationwide closure 
July 27 (Sunday): Weekly off – Nationwide 
July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Bank holiday in Gangtok.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says India committed to Brics

'Single most stupid rule': Delhi's fuel ban on old vehicles faces flak

Workers protest at IOCL's Bengal bottling plant over wage-related dispute

Delhi HC grants relief to 2 accused in Parliament security breach case

Govt permits surge fares of up to 2x base rate for cab aggregators

Topics :Public holidaysHolidaysHoliday

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story