July 2025 holidays: Full list of holidays in schools and banks in India

After a refreshing summer vacation, students resume their studies as July starts. There is a renewed sense of excitement and expectation for the upcoming academic session with the new school year underway.

July 2025 offers comparatively fewer breaks for the students. However, the banks will be closed for 13 days, including weekends and regional holidays, and schools may observe holidays on important festivals like Muharram, which has religious and cultural importance.

July 2025 school holidays (India)

While July 2025 doesn’t bring an extended school break, students in some states can expect holidays on these important dates:

• Muharram- This Muslim festival marks a public holiday that is usually observed as a school break. Depending on the moon sighting, it is provisionally set for July 6 or 7, 2025.

• Rath Yatra- July 7, 2025 – Schools may be closed in states that observe this holiday. • Sundays – The sixth, thirteenth, twentieth, and twenty-seventh of July are all non-school days. • Kanwar Yatra- Although no formal confirmation has been made yet, schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Haridwar may close. At that point, the announcement will be made. College Holidays in July 2025 • Muharram- Depending on the moon sighting, the tentative dates for the Muharram holiday are July 6 or 7, 2025. • Regular breaks and days off from work- Sundays: July 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th are all off days.

• Second and Fourth Saturdays- July 12 (the second Saturday) and July 26 (the fourth Saturday) are college holidays. Bank Holidays in July 2025: State-wise breakdown Including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and several regional public holidays, banks throughout India will be closed for a total of 13 days in July 2025. A comprehensive list of holidays by date and location is as follows: • July 3 (Thursday): Kharchi Puja – Banks closed in Agartala • July 5 (Saturday): Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday – Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar • July 6 (Sunday): Weekly off – All India