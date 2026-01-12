Home / India News / India's Gen Z leading nation-building with creativity, energy: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 9:07 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's Gen Z is full of creativity and with innovative ideas, energy and purpose, the country's youth is at the forefront of nation-building.

Addressing the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) here in which he interacted with youngsters from across India and abroad, Modi said this initiative, in a short span of time, has grown into a significant platform where young people actively engage in shaping the nation's direction.

"Every year on January 12, we celebrate the National Youth Day in honour of Swami Vivekananda, whose life and teachings continue to inspire us. Drawing inspiration from him, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was established," he said.

Modi said the central government rolled out successive schemes with a clear focus on the youth and the startup revolution truly gathered momentum in India subsequently.

"With innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building," he said.

The prime minister said India is experiencing remarkable growth in the Orange Economy, rooted in culture, content and creativity.

"Over the past decade, the series of reforms we began has now turned into a Reform Express. At the heart of these reforms is our Yuva Shakti," he said.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is a national platform designed to facilitate structured engagement between India's youth and national leadership.

The dialogue, being held from January 9 to 12, has witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across the country at various levels.

The young leaders converging at the national-level championship have been selected through a rigorous, merit-based three-stage selection process, comprising a nationwide digital quiz, an essay challenge and state-level vision presentations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

