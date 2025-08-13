Home / India News / India has been recalcitrant in trade talks: US Treasury Secy Bessent

India has been recalcitrant in trade talks: US Treasury Secy Bessent

Bessent said he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but the South Asian country had been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with the United States.

Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October. 

ALSO READ: US tariff impact: Diamonds, shrimps, textiles most vulnerable, says Crisil

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said, adding " I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries."

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Traffic advisory in Delhi on Aug 13 for Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Premium

Datanomics: 3 in 10 stray dog-bite cases from the Southern region

Public opinion widely divided over Supreme Court's order on stray dogs

SC restrains Assam Police from coercive action against Wire's Varadarajan

SC grants interim relief to Delhi owners of end-of-life petrol, diesel cars

Topics :US India relations Trade talksTrump tariffs

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story