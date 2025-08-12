Public opinion widely divided over Supreme Court's order on stray dogs

Several politicians, celebrities, and animal activists on Tuesday voiced concerns over the Supreme Court’s directive to round up and permanently relocate all stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to shelters within six to eight weeks.

The issue has caused a sharp divide, especially on social media, with one side supporting the apex court’s Monday directive, citing the risk of rabies and inconvenience caused to residents by stray dogs, and the other side calling it impractical and inhumane.

The top court had noted on Monday that there was an “extremely grim” situation due to stray dog bites resulting in rabies, particularly among children.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the SC directive was a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy, and stressed that “blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion”. “Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion,” the Leader of Opposition said in a post on X. Joining the debate, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said moving of all the city’s stray dogs to shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in “horrendously inhumane” treatment of them as she stressed that dogs are the most beautiful creatures who do not deserve this kind of “cruelty”.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, appealing to him for a stay on directions by the SC for removing stray dogs in Delhi. In his letter, Rajya Sabha member Gokhale contended that the SC directions are in contravention of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and urged that the apex court should consider instituting a committee of experts and other stakeholders towards ensuring a holistic and humane solution to the issue taken up suo moto in this matter. He also said the directions do not take into account the impediments involved in setting up a large number of animal shelters, and the unintentional consequence of these directions will be to consign all stray dogs in Delhi to “a certain death in extremely inhumane conditions”.

Actor John Abraham on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Justice B R Gavai, urging a review and modification of the recent Supreme Court directive ordering removal of street dogs from the Delhi NCR region. The 52-year-old, who was named the first honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) India, said dogs are not strays but rather part of the community and loved by many. “The ABC Rules prohibit the displacement of dogs, instead mandating their sterilisation, vaccination, and return to the very areas they inhabit. Where the ABC programme is implemented earnestly, it works,” he said, giving the example of cities like Jaipur and Lucknow. “Delhi can achieve the same.”

Meanwhile, for families who are victims of the stray dog menace, the court’s directive is more than a legal mandate. It is a chance to ensure no other parent buries a child because of a dog bite. The family of Chhavi Sharma, whose life was cut short by a stray dog attack in June, the decision brought a glimmer of relief. “We don’t want even our enemies to go through what we underwent. With the Supreme Court's decision, we believe that our child's death has not gone in vain,” said Krishna Devi, remembering her six-year-old niece Chhavi. SC orders disposal of food inside premises to prevent dog bites The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a circular mandating complete disposal of leftover food inside its court complex to prevent animal bites. The communication underscored a “significant” increase in the instances of stray dogs roaming in the apex court corridors and inside the lift in the Supreme Court premises.

“All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers. This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards. Your cooperation in implementing this directive is essential for the safety of all,” the circular said. On Monday, the top court had opined that dog shelters would have to be augmented over time and directed Delhi authorities to start with creating shelters of around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.