Home / India News / India in talks to supply 10 mn tonnes of green hydrogen to EU: Report

India in talks to supply 10 mn tonnes of green hydrogen to EU: Report

The meeting was attended by officials from EU governments and Indian renewable companies, including Avaada Group, Renew Power and ACME Group

Reuters NEW DELHI
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sarita Chaganti Singh

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has hosted talks on a possible deal to supply 10 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen to the European Union, which in turn would invest in one such clean energy project in India, two government and one industry source told Reuters.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported India will consider bilateral agreements with countries to allow them to use carbon credits linked to the production green hydrogen, or hydrogen made using renewable energy, in India in exchange for investment and purchase deals.

Under the plan, EU businesses could invest in the projects in India and claim carbon credits, one of the officials, who attended a meeting that took place on Wednesday in New Delhi, said.

The meeting was attended by officials from EU governments and Indian renewable companies, including Avaada Group, Renew Power and ACME Group.

None of the officials who spoke to Reuters wished to be named as discussions are ongoing.

India's renewable energy ministry, an Indian government spokesperson and a communication officer at the EU office in New Delhi did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Across the globe, countries are turning to hydrogen to drive an energy transition from fossil fuels and attempts to address global warming.

India last year sought to further its ambitions to become a major green hydrogen exporter through the approval of a 174.9 billion rupees ($2.13 billion) incentive plan and a target to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

($1 = 82.2050 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Writing by Aftab Ahmed; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Also Read

India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost: Report

India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028

Brookfield to invest $1 bn in Avaada Group to fund green hydrogen project

Power Ministry asks utilities to import 6% of coal requirement until Sept

India to offer $455 mn in incentives for battery storage projects: Report

Delhi govts pitches Rs 5 lakh fine on property without rainwater harvesting

Bihar overtakes Tamil Nadu to become biggest MFI market in India

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

'India must revamp education system to make globally employable workforce'

HC allows Go First lessors to inspect aircraft, carry out maintenance

Topics :IndiaEuropean UnionEUAvaadaCarbon emissions

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story