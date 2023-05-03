Home / India News / WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

India ups the ante in trade tussle

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
India will hit back at the European Union (EU) in case the trade bloc decides to invoke its domestic law to impose retaliatory tariffs on the nation, a senior official said, amid tensions between the two sides after a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling against New Delhi over imposition of import duties on ICT (information communications technology) products.
The EU’s domestic law allows the trade bloc to retaliate if any country goes ahead with ‘an appeal into void’. The WTO’s appellate body, its highest adjudicating authority, is nonfunctional at present due to lack of judges.
This, according to India, will be in violation of the WTO principles since invoking the domestic law is not in conformity with the rules of the global trade body, the official told Business Standard. In such a case, India can inform the WTO and take counter retaliatory action by imposing tariffs on imports from the EU, the official added.&nb

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

