India may procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems

India is looking at procuring additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia as the weapons proved to be very effective during Operation Sindoor, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

It is learnt that the proposed procurement may figure in talks between New Delhi and Moscow when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India in December.

In October 2018, India signed a $ 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Three squadrons have already been delivered. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not give a direct reply when asked at a press conference if India was looking at buying additional batches of the weapon system. "Obviously, that has done good. So, there's a requirement to have more such (systems); there is no limit to numbers that you can buy. Again, I'm keeping quiet on what the plan (is) whether we want to buy more, how much etc," he said. "It has proved to be a good weapon system. We have our own system also being developed. So we will take a call on that," he said.