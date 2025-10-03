Home / India News / India may procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems

India may procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems

It is learnt that the proposed procurement may figure in talks between New Delhi and Moscow when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India in December

Defence, S-400
The S-400 systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is looking at procuring additional batches of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia as the weapons proved to be very effective during Operation Sindoor, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

It is learnt that the proposed procurement may figure in talks between New Delhi and Moscow when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits India in December.

In October 2018, India signed a $ 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Three squadrons have already been delivered.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh did not give a direct reply when asked at a press conference if India was looking at buying additional batches of the weapon system.

"Obviously, that has done good. So, there's a requirement to have more such (systems); there is no limit to numbers that you can buy. Again, I'm keeping quiet on what the plan (is) whether we want to buy more, how much etc," he said.

"It has proved to be a good weapon system. We have our own system also being developed. So we will take a call on that," he said.

The S-400 systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.

The people cited above said India may also look at procuring the S-500 missile system as well.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves ₹15,000 aid for auto, cab drivers

TRAI issues recommendations for digital radio rollout in 13 cities

Indian legal system guided by rule of law, not bulldozer rule: CJI Gavai

Govt warns against cough syrup use in kids after 11 deaths in MP, Rajasthan

Maharashtra launches e-bond system for import-export, replaces paper bonds

Topics :IndiaDefenceDefence newsS-400 missile systems

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story