Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India most trusted place amid disruptions across globe: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India most trusted place amid disruptions across globe: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said it is a very special occasion to have one combined India team here in Davos

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said India has emerged as the most trusted place amid disruptions across the word.

Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting along with other Indian ministers and state leaders cutting across party lines, he said that global investors and leaders are convinced about India's potential.

Vaishnaw said it is a very special occasion to have one combined India team here in Davos.

"Despite all disruptions across the world, India has emerged as a trusted place. This is a country that believes in peace, inclusion and growth for everyone," the union minister of railways said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he has been coming here for a long time, the first being in 1967, but it is the first time that 'Team India' has put up a united face.

He also said that the Indian delegation has got the best attention this time in Davos.

Also Read

Our capability centres turned into innovation hubs: Indian leaders at Davos

5 new Indian industrial clusters join WEF; commit to growth, jobs creation

Davos takes a sigh of relief as Trump holds off starting trade wars

Central, state ministers unveil India Pavilion at WEF's Davos summit

Ceat Chennai unit enters elite league of WEF's Lighthouse Network

Naidu said the leaders on the stage may be from different parties, but for all them it is 'India First' here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it's great for all Indian leaders to come together and all of them have spoken in one voice this time in Davos.

It's very important that all states grow together and it is happening now in India, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CM Naidu pitches Visakhapatnam for Google's chip centre, green energy hub

Ayodhya Ram Mandir attracted more domestic tourists than Agra in 2024

UP govt approves new aerospace and defence policy, reforms in FDI

Jalgaon tragedy: 12 dead as passengers jump off train after fire rumour

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Court refuses bail to accused businessman

Topics :World Economic ForumDevendra FadnavisN Chandrababu NaiduAshwini Vaishnaw

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story