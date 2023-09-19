Home / India News / India's Parliament less gender-diverse than key peers, shows data

India's Parliament less gender-diverse than key peers, shows data

The government introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament almost three decades after it was first drafted

Samreen Wani New Delhi
Premium
Parliament (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
India's Parliament is the least gender-diverse legislature among key emerging market economies, even as many of the country's local bodies have better female representation.

The government introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament almost three decades after it was first drafted. The Bill, which may only come into force in 2029, envisages reserving a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures for women candidates.

Proponents of the reservation are hoping the Bill will help breach the political glass ceiling in the Indian Parliament. Analysis of gender representation in Parliaments across emerging market economies shows that India has the least diverse legislature among key peers. Just 15 per cent of the Lok Sabha and 14 per cent of the Rajya Sabha are female. Comparatively, women account for about 45 per cent of the lower house in South Africa, 27 per cent of China's unicameral legislature, and 18 per cent in Brazil. Just a third of the legislatures in the advanced economies of the USA and UK are female (Chart 1).
 

Although fewer than a fifth of the members of the Indian Parliament (MP) are women, their representation has improved over the last few elections. Women made up just 7 per cent of the contesting candidates and 8 per cent of the elected representatives in the 2004 general elections. By 2014, they occupied 11 per cent of the legislature despite accounting for just 8 per cent of the contesting candidates (Chart 2).

 

The wealth of women politicians has also been on the rise. Data from the Association of Democratic Reforms shows that the median assets of female MPs have increased, reflective of the larger trend in Indian politics. Median assets of female MPs have increased by over 400 per cent, from about Rs 79 lakh in 2004 to over Rs 4.3 crore in 2019.

Reservation based on gender is not a new concept in Indian politics, as about 20 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand among others, already have a 50 per cent quota for women in their local panchayats. Women account for 46 per cent of all the elected representatives in the local panchayats. About 56 per cent of the elected representatives in the panchayats of Uttarakhand are women, the highest proportion in the country. This is followed by Chhattisgarh and Assam (about 55 per cent), Maharashtra (53.5 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (53 per cent). However, around a dozen states and union territories have a female representation lower than the national average (Chart 3).


First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

