India's Parliament less gender-diverse than key peers, shows data

The government introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament almost three decades after it was first drafted. The Bill, which may only come into force in 2029, envisages reserving a third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures for women candidates.

Proponents of the reservation are hoping the Bill will help breach the political glass ceiling in the Indian Parliament. Analysis of gender representation in Parliaments across emerging market economies shows that India has the least diverse legislature among key peers. Just 15 per cent of the Lok Sabha and 14 per cent of the Rajya Sabha are female. Comparatively, women account for about 45 per cent of the lower house in South Africa, 27 per cent of China's unicameral legislature, and 18 per cent in Brazil. Just a third of the legislatures in the advanced economies of the USA and UK are female (Chart 1).



Although fewer than a fifth of the members of the Indian Parliament (MP) are women, their representation has improved over the last few elections. Women made up just 7 per cent of the contesting candidates and 8 per cent of the elected representatives in the 2004 general elections. By 2014, they occupied 11 per cent of the legislature despite accounting for just 8 per cent of the contesting candidates (Chart 2).



