NEET-UG 2025: Students raise alarm over faulty papers, urge NTA action

The NEET-UG 2025 examination , conducted on May 4 amid heightened security by the Ministry of Education in coordination with state authorities, is now facing backlash following reports of misprinted question papers and delays in grievance redressal.

According to a report by The Times of India, students and parents have raised serious concerns over the layout of question papers in certain centres, urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to respond swiftly and ensure fairness in the evaluation process.

The results, expected to be released by June 14, hold high stakes for over two million aspirants vying for undergraduate seats in medicine, dentistry, and allied courses.

Booklet errors lead to confusion In multiple examination centres, particularly in Sikar (Rajasthan) and Jamnagar (Gujarat), candidates reported receiving faulty booklets with misaligned page numbers and questions out of sequence. Students assigned Paper Code 47 in Sikar found that question 7 was immediately followed by question 15, creating confusion during the test. A similar issue affected candidates using Gujarati-medium Paper Code 48 in Gujarat. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2025 to be held on August 3 in single shift as SC approves delay “I lost precious time trying to match the questions on the answer sheet,” said one student. Some reported marking the wrong answers entirely due to the disordered layout.

Students asked to attempt faulty papers Despite attempts to alert invigilators during the examination, candidates claimed they were told to proceed with the faulty papers. Guardians later filed formal complaints with both the Gujarat government and the NTA, providing scanned copies of the defective booklets. “Students even raised the issue during the test but were told to solve the faulty paper,” a parent noted in a written complaint, as reported by the news outlet. While the NTA declined to comment on the Sikar case, citing the matter as sub judice, the broader issue of paper quality remains unaddressed.