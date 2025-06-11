Home / India News / NEET-UG 2025: Students raise alarm over faulty papers, urge NTA action

NEET-UG 2025: Students raise alarm over faulty papers, urge NTA action

Students and parents flag errors in NEET-UG 2025, urging the NTA to ensure fair evaluation amid rising concerns over faulty papers and content

NEET UG
NEET-UG 2025 under fire as booklet errors and syllabus disputes spark student outrage. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
The NEET-UG 2025 examination, conducted on May 4 amid heightened security by the Ministry of Education in coordination with state authorities, is now facing backlash following reports of misprinted question papers and delays in grievance redressal.
 
According to a report by The Times of India, students and parents have raised serious concerns over the layout of question papers in certain centres, urging the National Testing Agency (NTA) to respond swiftly and ensure fairness in the evaluation process.
 
The results, expected to be released by June 14, hold high stakes for over two million aspirants vying for undergraduate seats in medicine, dentistry, and allied courses.
 

Booklet errors lead to confusion 

In multiple examination centres, particularly in Sikar (Rajasthan) and Jamnagar (Gujarat), candidates reported receiving faulty booklets with misaligned page numbers and questions out of sequence.
 
Students assigned Paper Code 47 in Sikar found that question 7 was immediately followed by question 15, creating confusion during the test. A similar issue affected candidates using Gujarati-medium Paper Code 48 in Gujarat.
 
“I lost precious time trying to match the questions on the answer sheet,” said one student. Some reported marking the wrong answers entirely due to the disordered layout.  ALSO READ: NEET PG 2025 to be held on August 3 in single shift as SC approves delay
 

Students asked to attempt faulty papers

 
Despite attempts to alert invigilators during the examination, candidates claimed they were told to proceed with the faulty papers. Guardians later filed formal complaints with both the Gujarat government and the NTA, providing scanned copies of the defective booklets.
 
“Students even raised the issue during the test but were told to solve the faulty paper,” a parent noted in a written complaint, as reported by the news outlet.
 
While the NTA declined to comment on the Sikar case, citing the matter as sub judice, the broader issue of paper quality remains unaddressed. 

Syllabus concerns compound student anxiety 

Alongside printing errors, candidates and coaching experts flagged questions they allege fall outside the prescribed NEET syllabus.
 
One such instance is question 38 from Code 47, which reportedly required the use of calculus-based derivatives—a topic more commonly found in engineering entrance exams like JEE (Main).
 
“All questions were from the prescribed syllabus. The answer keys have been published and objections invited from candidates. These will be reviewed by a committee of subject experts,” an NTA official said.  
  ALSO READ: Unrest at DU law faculty after 150 students denied admit cards for exams

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

