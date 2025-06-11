Jaishankar congratulates Portugal FM on national day, eyes stronger ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel on their National Day and expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.
Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations to FM @PauloRangel_pt, the Government and people of Portugal on their National Day. Will continue efforts to strengthen our bilateral partnership and EU engagements."
Currently, Jaishankar is on an official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Vice President Kaja Kallas held the first EU-India Strategic Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where he expressed India's support for concluding an "ambitious and balanced" Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union.
During Tuesday's joint press conference with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, Jaishankar called India and the EU "two important forces of that emerging reality" and stressed the powerful case for forging deeper ties.
He said, "It's a great pleasure to be back in Brussels and join High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas for the first strategic dialogue between India and the European Union. I believe we've had a very open and productive meeting today, and it is still continuing."
Jaishankar's visit to Brussels comes three months after Princess Astrid of Belgium led a 300-member economic mission to India. The recent visit by Princess Astrid, who met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar, discussed key areas such as labour migration, pharmaceuticals, defence, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy
Interestingly, Jaishankar's visit coincides with the detention of fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi in a Belgian jail. Choksi, accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,850 crore, was arrested in mid-April on India's extradition request. India has an extradition treaty with Belgium, and the government is likely to pursue Choksi's extradition during the EAM's visit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app