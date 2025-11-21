Govt enforces four labour codes; rationalises 29 existing labour laws

The government announced on Friday that all four Labour Codes, the Code on Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020), will come into force from November 21.

The move consolidates 29 existing labour laws, bringing India’s labour system in line with the changing nature of work.

According to the government, this reform aims to modernise outdated laws, strengthen worker welfare and create a labour environment that supports a “future-ready workforce” and resilient industries.

Why these reforms were needed

Most of India’s labour laws were created between the 1930s and 1950s, when economic structures and work patterns were very different. Over the years, these fragmented laws led to confusion, complex compliance requirements and outdated protections, a PIB press release said.