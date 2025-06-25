India's space sector must shift beyond ISRO, go global: Pawan Goenka

India’s space sector needs to move beyond dependence on Indian Space Research Organisation ( I sro), build globally competitive full-stack solutions, and aggressively pursue international markets, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the annual India Space Congress organised by the Satcom Industry Association (SIA), Goenka said firms in the sector should stop worrying about “when will Isro give me business” and instead pursue other government departments — both in India and abroad.

Goenka also highlighted the need to build foundational models for geospatial and earth observation applications by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data fusion.

“There is so much that is happening outside the space sector in terms of technology that has to be brought inside the space sector, and there is no one better to do that than the private sector,” he said. ALSO READ: 'Jai Hind' echoes in space, as Indian enters orbit after 41 years One such area is space internet of things (IoT), which he said must be pursued more aggressively. Referring to constellations of small or nanosatellites that manage IoT devices and sensors across the globe, space IoT is already being used for real-time tracking of ships, aircraft, and trucks in remote locations.

He also said India’s regional satellite navigation system, NavIC, needs to be brought into mainstream civil applications through technological integration. Developed by Isro as an alternative to foreign systems such as GPS, NavIC remains underutilised outside strategic sectors. Two major initiatives — the Earth Observation Constellation and Satellite-as-a-Service (SataaS) — will see final bids next week, Goenka said, allowing the private sector to engage with government support. SataaS is a business model where satellite operators provide access to satellite data, imagery, communications or navigation services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis, rather than requiring customers to own or launch their satellites.