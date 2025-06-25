Visa queries jump as Wimbledon, F1 power global sports tourism: Atlys

Major sporting events like the Wimbledon 2025 and the ongoing Formula 1 season are sparking off visa-related enquiries, according to a report.

Wimbledon 2025, scheduled in London from June 30 to July 13, has sparked a 28 per cent surge in UK visa application queries, said Atlys, a visa processing platform.

The showpiece tournament has evolved into more than just a tennis championship.

"Fans are extending their trips, combining matches with leisure and sightseeing, and turning Wimbledon into the centerpiece of broader summer travel plans," Atlys said in a release.

Not just Wimbledon, the Formula 1 calendar — spanning 24 races across 21 countries — is also shaping global travel trends. Since the season kicked off in March, visa search activity around key host nations has risen on the platform by 18-30 per cent. "Countries like Italy, Monaco, Japan, and the UK have seen elevated query volumes, aligning with the mid-season stretch of marquee races," the release said. "We're witnessing a global shift where major sporting events aren't just being watched, they're being chased across borders," said Mohak Nahta, founder & chief executive officer at Atlys.

"Fans are planning entire international trips around these experiences, turning events like Wimbledon and Formula 1 into powerful travel magnets. From what we see in visa search trends, sports have become one of the most influential forces shaping global mobility. It's not just about attending a match or a race anymore; it's about being part of something bigger, something unforgettable," Nahta added. During the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in Dubai, there was a notable spike in sports-related travel. Overall, bookings to Dubai rose by nearly 45 per cent when h.