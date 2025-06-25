Home / India News / Visa queries jump as Wimbledon, F1 power global sports tourism: Atlys

Sports events like Wimbledon and Formula 1 are driving a sharp rise in international visa searches as fans build entire travel plans around global sporting fixtures

Visa
Not just Wimbledon, the Formula 1 calendar — spanning 24 races across 21 countries — is also shaping global travel trends. (Source/Unsplash)
Akshara Srivastava Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Major sporting events like the Wimbledon 2025 and the ongoing Formula 1 season are sparking off visa-related enquiries, according to a report.
 
Wimbledon 2025, scheduled in London from June 30 to July 13, has sparked a 28 per cent surge in UK visa application queries, said Atlys, a visa processing platform.
 
The showpiece tournament has evolved into more than just a tennis championship.   ALSO READ: 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios to miss the tournament this year
 
"Fans are extending their trips, combining matches with leisure and sightseeing, and turning Wimbledon into the centerpiece of broader summer travel plans," Atlys said in a release. 
 
Not just Wimbledon, the Formula 1 calendar — spanning 24 races across 21 countries — is also shaping global travel trends. 
 
Since the season kicked off in March, visa search activity around key host nations has risen on the platform by 18-30 per cent. 
 
"Countries like Italy, Monaco, Japan, and the UK have seen elevated query volumes, aligning with the mid-season stretch of marquee races," the release said. 
 
"We're witnessing a global shift where major sporting events aren't just being watched, they're being chased across borders," said Mohak Nahta, founder & chief executive officer at Atlys. 
 
"Fans are planning entire international trips around these experiences, turning events like Wimbledon and Formula 1 into powerful travel magnets. From what we see in visa search trends, sports have become one of the most influential forces shaping global mobility. It's not just about attending a match or a race anymore; it's about being part of something bigger, something unforgettable," Nahta added.   ALSO READ: Wimbledon announces record $73M prize fund and $4M for singles champions
 
During the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year in Dubai, there was a notable spike in sports-related travel. Overall, bookings to Dubai rose by nearly 45 per cent when h.
 
"This reinforces the growing influence of cricket in shaping regional mobility trends," the report added. 
 
In 2024, ahead of the Paris Olympics, the platform witnessed a 60 per cent increase in visa applications from India, along with a 50 per cent rise in sports tourism-related inquiries and a 45 per cent jump in group visa applications. 
 

WimbledonVisatourism

Jun 25 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

