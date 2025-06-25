Cabinet approves ₹5,940 cr revised Jharia Master Plan to deal with fire

The government on Wednesday approved the Rs 5,940-crore revised Jharia Master Plan (JMP) to deal with fire and rehabilitation of affected families.
The decision in this regard was taken during the Cabinet meeting under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The total financial outlay for the implementation of the revised plan is Rs 5,940.47 crore.
The revised JMP lays a much stronger emphasis on sustainable livelihood generation for families being resettled under the plan.
Targeted skill development programmes are to be undertaken and income-generating opportunities will be created to ensure economic self-reliance of the rehabilitated families.
The Jharia Master Plan for dealing with fire, subsidence and rehabilitation in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district was approved by the Centre in August 2009, with an implementation period of 10 years and a pre-implementation period of two years with an estimated investment of Rs 7,112.11 crore. The plan expired in 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
