Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Who's Dayan Krishnan, lawyer leading the prosecution against Tahawwur Rana?

Who's Dayan Krishnan, lawyer leading the prosecution against Tahawwur Rana?

Rana is accused of helping Headley carry out surveillance in India before the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 166 people were killed

lawyer Dayan Krishnan

lawyer Dayan Krishnan (left), Tahawwur Rana is a 64-year-old Canadian citizen, originally from Pakistan.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior lawyer Dayan Krishnan, who represented India in the legal fight to bring Tahawwur Rana back from the US, will now lead the prosecution against him in Delhi. Rana, a close aide of 26/11 key conspirator David Coleman Headley, is finally being brought to India after a long legal battle.
 
Rana is accused of helping Headley carry out surveillance in India before the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 166 people were killed.
 
Who is on the legal team?
 
Krishnan, who has worked on the extradition case since 2010, will now head the team of lawyers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He will be supported by Special Prosecutor Narender Mann, a well-known criminal lawyer who has worked with the CBI.
 
 
The team also includes lawyers Sanjeevi Sheshadri and Sridhar Kale, along with legal experts from the NIA.

Also Read

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

26/11 co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana lands in Delhi amid high security

26/11 Mumbai attacks,

Rana's arrival at NIA HQ: Delhi JLN Metro Station's gate no 2 closed

Sadanand Date

Meet 26/11 Mumbai hero Sadanand Date, leading Tahawwur Rana's questioning

police officer, 26/11 Mumbai attacks

26/11 brave Tukaram Omble's brother seeks death penalty for Tahawwur Rana

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Pakistan distances itself from Tahawwur Rana, says he is Canadian citizen

 
How was Rana’s extradition approved?
 
The legal process saw a big breakthrough on 16 May 2023, when a US judge in California allowed Rana’s extradition. His lawyer argued that he was being punished twice for the same crime, known as ‘double jeopardy’. But Krishnan convinced the court that this was a different crime and involved different facts.
 
The court agreed with Krishnan’s argument and ruled in favour of India.
 
What happened after that?
 
Even after losing the first round, Rana kept appealing:
 
- 10 August 2023: A US District Judge dismissed his appeal  
 
- 15 August 2024: The US Court of Appeals also rejected his plea  
 
- 21 January 2025: The US Supreme Court refused to hear his case  
 
- 4 April 2025: His final review was dismissed, clearing the way for extradition  
 
Who is Tahawwur Rana?
 
Rana is a 64-year-old Canadian citizen, originally from Pakistan. He is known to be a close friend of David Headley, who helped plan the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Rana is accused of helping Headley during his visits to India, while pretending to be on business trips.
 
What happened on 26/11?
 
On 26 November 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai by sea and attacked several places — the CST railway station, Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and a Jewish centre. The attack lasted three days and killed 166 people, including foreigners. It is one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history.
 
Now, with Rana’s return to India, a new chapter begins in the fight for justice for the victims of 26/11.

More From This Section

26/11 case: David Headley says ready to depose if he receives pardon

Mumbai terror attack: How David Headley's testimony exposed Tahawwur Rana

PremiumIndian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

India, Japan emerge as bright spots amid global deal slowdown: Report

NCW, NCW logo

NCW seeks action over online rape, death threats to Apoorva Mukhija

EU, UK

LIVE news updates: EU putting countermeasures against US tariffs on hold for 90 days

Rainfall in Delhi.

IMD weather update: Rainfall to likely bring relief from heatwave in Delhi

Topics : 26/11 attack 26/11 trial 26/11 case BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon