India, UK boost ties in defence, trade and education during Starmer's visit

- Establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre.
- Establishment of the India-UK Joint Centre for AI.
- Launch of Phase II of the UK-India Critical Minerals Supply Chain Observatory and establishment of a new satellite campus at IIT-ISM Dhanbad.
- Establishment of the Critical Minerals Industry Guild to secure resilient supply chains and promote green technologies.
- Handing over the Letter of Intent for the opening of the Campus of Lancaster University in Bengaluru
- In-principle approval for the opening of the campus of the University of Surrey in GIFT City.
- Inaugural meeting of the reconstituted India-UK CEO Forum.
- Resetting the India-UK Joint Economic Trade Committee (JETCO), which will support the implementation of the CETA and drive economic growth and job creation in both countries.
- A new joint investment in the Climate Technology Startup Fund, a strategic initiative under the MoU between the Government of the UK and the State Bank of India for supporting innovative entrepreneurs in sectors such as climate technology and AI.
- Launch of Phase-III of Bio-Medical Research Career Programme.
- Establishment of the Offshore Wind Taskforce.
- Letter of Intent (LoI) between ICMR and NIHR, United Kingdom on Health Research.
