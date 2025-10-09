Sex education should be provided to children from younger age: SC

Sex education should be provided to children from a younger age, and not Class IX onwards, the Supreme Court has said.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said sex education should be part of the curriculum in higher secondary schools so that young adolescents are made aware of the hormonal changes that come with puberty.

"We are of the opinion that sex education should be provided to children from a younger age and not Class IX onwards. It is for the authorities concerned to apply their mind and take corrective measures, so that children are informed of the changes that happen after puberty, and the care and cautions to be taken in relation thereto," the bench said.