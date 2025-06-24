Home / India News / Indian embassy in Iran begins winding up evacuation mission after ceasefire

Indian embassy in Iran begins winding up evacuation mission after ceasefire

In a thread on X, however, the Embassy said India is closely monitoring the situation and will revise its strategy if Indian nationals face any security threats

Boarding of the evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
"Since there has been an announcement of ceasefire, the Embassy is gradually winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the military conflict in Iran," it said. | Credit: MEA
Press Trust of India Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Embassy in Iran said on Tuesday that it is "winding up" the evacuations initiated during the military conflict between Iran and Israel after a ceasefire was reached between the two nations.

In a thread on X, however, the Embassy said India is closely monitoring the situation and will revise its strategy if Indian nationals face any security threats.

"Since there has been an announcement of ceasefire, the Embassy is gradually winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the military conflict in Iran," it said.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindhu: India evacuates over 3,100 Indians from Iran, Israel

"Hence the Embassy has closed the contact desk that was opened to register new names for evacuation. At the same time, Govt. of India is keeping a careful eye on the evolving situation, & will reassess its strategy in case there is again a threat to the security of Indian nationals in Iran," it added.

India launched Operation Sindhu last week to bring back Indians from Iran and Israel, given the increasing hostilities between the two nations.

In its post, the Embassy advised Indians planning to travel to Mashhad for evacuation to remain where they were and continue to monitor the news.

It urged those who have already travelled to Mashhad and were staying in one of the hotels arranged by the Embassy to shift to the Sadr Hotel on Tuesday as the mission will be releasing the rooms in other hotels.

"The embassy will retain the rooms in Sadr hotel for 2 more nights (until checkout time on 26 June). This will also allow citizens time to assure themselves that the security situation in Iran is indeed returning to normal," it said.

"If any Indian citizens need any advice or assistance, or have any other special needs, they may contact the Embassy through the telegram channel or on the helplines provided earlier. These communication channels will be open for the next few days," it added.

On Tuesday, India evacuated over 1,100 citizens from Iran and Israel, taking the number of evacuees under Operation Sindhu to 3,170, according to details shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

Andhra girl named astronaut candidate for Titans Space programme in US

Premium

Indian Railways likely to hike train fares across classes from July 1

Monsoon hits Chandigarh, parts of Haryana, may intensify from June 25-30

Data errors should be minimal, need to follow Japanese standards: Niti CEO

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIranIndiaIndians evacuated

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story