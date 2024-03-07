Home / India News / Indian Navy's first MH-60R sub-hunter squadron soars: All you need to know

The MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter will greatly bolster the Indian Navy's surface and sub-surface capabilities amid China's increasingly aggressive forays into the Indian Ocean Region

Indian Navy's newly inducted MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter. Image credit: SpokespersonNavy
Bhaswar Kumar Delhi

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:41 AM IST
The Indian Navy commissioned the first squadron of the newly inducted MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopter on March 6 at INS Garuda, Kochi. The Seahawk is a maritime variant of the better known Blackhawk helicopter. According to the navy, its commissioning marks "a pivotal moment in India's defence modernisation journey". The Seahawk squadron has been commissioned in the Indian Navy as Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 334. The Navy made the announcement on social media platform X, accompanied by a video introducing the squadron and the machines it will operate. 

 

 

What's so special about Indian Navy's MH-60Rs? 
The MH-60Rs meant for the Indian Navy have specialised equipment to fit Indian requirements and have reportedly undergone customisation, including Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) transponder units from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Lockheed Martin is also working with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the integration of such equipment. Furthermore, according to Janes, a defence news weekly and portal, the Indian Navy's Seahawks are also equipped with a mission sensor suite, including the APS-153 multimode radar. This radar's periscope detection modes aid the helicopter in its submarine hunting role.   

A US Navy Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk. Image credit: Lockheed Martin
 




Why does the Indian Navy need the MH-60R? 
Consider the timing of their commissioning, which coincides with the deepening crisis in the Red Sea in the wake of the Israel-Palestine conflict. As such, these Seahawks bolster India's capability to ensure maritime security and maintain regional stability. The deal for the Seahawks was signed after a decade-long push from the Indian Navy, which had been hampered by its dwindling and ageing British-built Sea King fleet. The MH-60R's commissioning also comes at a crucial time given China's increasingly aggressive forays into the Indian Ocean Region.  

A pair of US Navy Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawks cruise over the Pacific Ocean. Image credit: Lockheed Martin
 

Who else operates the MH-60R? 
According to Lockheed Martin, the global fleet of MH-60R helicopters had achieved 1 million fleet flight hours by early 2023. The helicopter is operational with the US Navy, Royal Danish Navy, Royal Australian Navy, and Royal Saudi Naval Forces, with more than 330 of them delivered so far.    

Topics :Indian Navy

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

