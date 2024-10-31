Indian Railway enhances security measures for passengers amid festive rush

Amid the festive rush, Indian Railways is making every effort to ensure safe travel for the passengers and avoid any untoward incidents, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Transporting people across India during Diwali and Chhath is a challenging task, but after successfully managing similar operations during Navratri and Durga Puja, Indian Railways is now fully prepared to help the commuters reach their native places for the ongoing Diwali and the upcoming Chhath celebrations," the ministry said in a press statement.

It also urged the passengers that if they come across any suspicious substances on railway premises, they should inform it to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) using the designated helpline 139 and the RailMadad portal.

"As Diwali approaches, bringing light, joy and a surge in travel across the country, the RPF has implemented strengthened safety measures to ensure secure and seamless train journeys for millions of passengers," the statement said.

"To ensure safe travel during this festive season, RPF has launched an all-encompassing safety drive to curb fire hazards and prevent accidents on the railway network," it added.

According to the ministry, in collaboration with the various stakeholders in Railways, RPF's awareness campaign includes distributing leaflets, displaying eye-catching posters, performing engaging street plays, and broadcasting public announcements.

Social, print, and electronic media are being mobilised to spread the message to a large number of travellers, the statement said.

"Enhanced luggage inspections and parcel checks, alongside monitoring of vendors and hawkers using portable stoves ("sigris"), are underway since October 15 to prevent any fire risks," the ministry said.

Highlighting the benefits of its proactive drive, the press note said that so far, 56 individuals have been booked under the Railway Act for carrying hazardous, inflammable items while 550 people have been penalised for smoking on trains.

Besides, 2,414 individuals have been booked under various provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), it added.

"Diwali and Chhath are festivals of joy and togetherness, and the safety of our passengers remains our top priority," said Manoj Yadava, Director General, RPF.

"We urge passengers to be vigilant and cooperate with our personnel to ensure a secure journey," he added.