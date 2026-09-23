Railways commissions Kavach 4.0 for the first time on South Central Railway

Indian Railways has commissioned Kavach Version 4.0 for the first time on the South Central Railway (SCR), marking the next phase in its rollout of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

The upgraded automatic train protection system is now operational across 108 route kilometres on the Malkajgiri–Kamareddi section of the Hyderabad Division, replacing KAVACH Version 3.2, Indian Railways said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest version builds on lessons from the deployment of Kavach Version 3.2 across 1,465 route kilometres on SCR. Kavach 4.0 introduces further technological upgrades aimed at improving safety, reliability and train operations, with Indian Railways planning its large-scale deployment across the network.

What are the new upgrades under Kavach 4.0? Indian Railways has developed, tested and is now deploying Kavach Version 4.0 as an ATP system. According to the railways, the latest version features major technological upgrades designed to address the diverse operational and technical requirements of the Indian Railways network, paving the way for wider deployment. Key improvements in Kavach 4.0 include: Increased location accuracy, enabling more precise train positioning. Improved information on signal aspects in bigger yards, strengthening situational awareness during train operations. Station-to-station Kavach interface through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) for enhanced communication and system integration. Direct interface with existing Electronic Interlocking Systems, enabling improved integration with existing signalling infrastructure.