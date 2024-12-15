Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Indian Railways to elevate tracks for smooth traffic during Maha Kumbh 2025

Indian Railways to elevate tracks for smooth traffic during Maha Kumbh 2025

Cementing operations will begin soon on all the newly-constructed ROBs and RUBs, which will not only ease the movement of crores of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, but also benefit the city

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20
These developments are expected to be fully ready before the commencement of the grand event, Malviya said.
Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, has undertaken a project to elevate railway tracks to remove level crossings before next year's Maha Kumbh, officials said on Sunday.

The initiative is set to ease traffic congestion, save travel time, and provide significant relief to city residents, they added.

Celebrated in a cycle of 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Rail under bridges (RUBs) and rail over bridges (ROBs) are ready on almost all the level crossings in Prayagraj where movement will start fully before the mega event, officials said.

Alongside the spiritual festivities, the Maha Kumbh has accelerated industrial growth and commercial development across the region. A major highlight of this transformation is the removal of level crossings, made possible through the collaborative efforts of Indian Railways and the State Bridge Corporation.

Amit Malviya, senior public relations officer, Prayagraj division, said the RUBs and ROBs are being constructed at almost all level crossings, not only within Prayagraj, but also in the surrounding areas.

More From This Section

LIVE: Maharashtra ministry expands; BJP chief Bawankule takes oath

Pandher urges SKM to unite with farmers protesting on Punjab-Haryana border

Illegal tree felling in Delhi: NGT issues notice to environment ministry

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania arrested: All we know

Atishi accuses Centre of settling Rohingyas in Delhi; Puri denies claim

Several of these crossings were completed during the last Kumbh in 2019 as part of earlier infrastructure upgrades, he said, adding that the remaining projects are now being fast-tracked for completion ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, with joint efforts from the Centre and state government.

These developments are expected to be fully ready before the commencement of the grand event, Malviya said.

Seven ROBs have been constructed here at a cost of about Rs 375 crore, while the construction work for three RUBs is in the final stages, the officials said.

Cementing operations will begin soon on all the newly-constructed ROBs and RUBs, which will not only ease the movement of crores of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, but also benefit the city residents with reduced traffic congestion even after the event, Malviya said.

The end of level crossings will ensure uninterrupted and safe operation of trains. Approximately 10,000 trains are expected to operate seamlessly through the upper division during the Maha Kumbh, officials said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Spoken with Railways, Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished: BJP leaders

Railways Amendment Bill passed; won't lead to privatisation, says Vaishnaw

Parliament Session: Railways Amendment Bill passed in LS amid disruptions

What in the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 is upsetting the Opposition?

RRB ALP Answer Key 2024 released; know how to download provisional key

Topics :Indian RailwaysMaha Kumbh MelaUttar PradeshNorth Central Railways

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story