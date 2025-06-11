Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Railway minister say Tatkal tickets will need Aadhaar: How will it help you

Railway minister say Tatkal tickets will need Aadhaar: How will it help you

Digital verification step is expected to significantly misuse of train ticket quota by touts and unauthorised agents

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Mumbai: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the WAVES 2025, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the national transporter will soon introduce e-Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal train ticket bookings, seeking to curb fraud and ensure fair access.
 
The step will “help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need”, said Vaishnaw on X.
 
This digital verification step is expected to significantly misuse of the Tatkal quota by touts and unauthorised agents who often corner a large share of last-minute tickets.
 

Why this move matters

 
For years, the Tatkal system has been got complaints of:
 
  • Bots used by agents to book tickets within seconds 
  • Fake IDs or multiple accounts blocking genuine users 
  • Sale of tickets in the black market
 
By adding Aadhaar verification, Railways hopes to block multiple or fraudulent bookings and ensure transparent access to emergency tickets.  ALSO READ: How Indian Railways plans to curb fraud with Tatkal booking overhaul 
 

Also Read

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Railway Ministry permanently cancels ₹402 cr Mathura-Vrindavan project

Aadhaar

Verify Aadhaar via app, act on fake ids used for travel: Railway Ministry

SwaRail (Photo: Google Play)

SwaRail app now live on Android: Book tickets, track trains, and more

PremiumIndian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Railways' safety planning drive faces zonal and internal challenges

Railway station, station

Doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi railway line in Andhra, TN approved

What is the Tatkal ticket scheme?

 
Tatkal allows passengers to book tickets at short notice, typically a day before the journey. These tickets are more expensive than regular bookings but are often the only option for urgent travel.
 
Tatkal bookings open at:
 
10 am for AC classes
 
11 am for non-AC classes
 

How to book a Tatkal ticket

 
To book a Tatkal ticket, log in to your IRCTC account a few minutes in advance. Enter your journey details, select the Tatkal quota, and proceed to choose a train. Fill in passenger information, name, age, gender, seat preference, and tick the box for “book only if confirm berths are allotted” if needed. Complete the captcha, select your bank/payment method, and make the payment quickly to avoid a timeout. You can book up to four passengers per PNR, and only two Tatkal tickets per user ID per day are allowed during peak hours.
 

More From This Section

Fixed Deposits

FD rates revised in June: Here's what HDFC, Axis, Kotak & others now offer

Banks deposit

Rs 78,213 crore in unclaimed bank deposits: Govt to speed up refunds

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Savings a/c returns drop post RBI rate cut: Where to park your idle ₹1 lakh

Bank Holidays

Bank holiday today: Are banks shut on June 11 for Kabir Jayanti, Saga Dawa?

PremiumBudget 2025: New tax regime to ease skewed tax burden on middle class

Filing ITR 2025? Key tax breaks senior citizens must not overlook

Topics : Railway Ministry tatkal scam BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon