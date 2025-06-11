Railway minister say Tatkal tickets will need Aadhaar: How will it help you

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the national transporter will soon introduce e-Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal train ticket bookings, seeking to curb fraud and ensure fair access.
The step will “help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need”, said Vaishnaw on X.
This digital verification step is expected to significantly misuse of the Tatkal quota by touts and unauthorised agents who often corner a large share of last-minute tickets.
Why this move matters
For years, the Tatkal system has been got complaints of:
- Bots used by agents to book tickets within seconds
- Fake IDs or multiple accounts blocking genuine users
- Sale of tickets in the black market
By adding Aadhaar verification, Railways hopes to block multiple or fraudulent bookings and ensure transparent access to emergency tickets. ALSO READ: How Indian Railways plans to curb fraud with Tatkal booking overhaul
Also Read
What is the Tatkal ticket scheme?
Tatkal allows passengers to book tickets at short notice, typically a day before the journey. These tickets are more expensive than regular bookings but are often the only option for urgent travel.
Tatkal bookings open at:
10 am for AC classes
11 am for non-AC classes
How to book a Tatkal ticket
To book a Tatkal ticket, log in to your IRCTC account a few minutes in advance. Enter your journey details, select the Tatkal quota, and proceed to choose a train. Fill in passenger information, name, age, gender, seat preference, and tick the box for “book only if confirm berths are allotted” if needed. Complete the captcha, select your bank/payment method, and make the payment quickly to avoid a timeout. You can book up to four passengers per PNR, and only two Tatkal tickets per user ID per day are allowed during peak hours.