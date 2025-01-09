India's dream of a direct rail link to Kashmir moves closer to reality

The Indian Railways on Wednesday successfully conducted a trial run on the steep 179-degree gradient of the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) in Jammu and Kashmir. This test is a significant milestone in connecting Kashmir directly to the rest of India by rail— a dream that has been in the making for over two decades, reported The Indian Express.

The trial train, operating at a speed of 110 km/hour, was part of ongoing tests between Sangaldan and Reasi. Dinesh Chand Deshwal, the Northern Circle’s Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), described the achievement as “a new chapter in the history of the Railways.”

Speaking at Banihal station, he commended the engineers for overcoming the region’s unique challenges. “The trial run in such a challenging geography was smooth and filled us with a sense of fulfilment. The credit for it goes to our engineers who have done such great work,” he was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

A day of triumph in the mountains

According to sources, the trial began at 10:30 am when the train departed from Katra station, reaching Banihal in 1.5 hours. After a brief halt, it returned to Katra at 3:30 pm. Deshwal stated that the collected data would now be analysed to determine the feasibility of starting direct train services to Kashmir.

“I am not in a position to talk about it [start of services],” he said, adding that the mandatory statutory inspection would conclude by the evening.

“Our infrastructure is outstanding, and very soon a fair decision will be taken based on our report,” he added.

A project in the making for over two decades

The dream of connecting Kashmir by rail has been in the making for over two decades. The USBRL project began in 1997, but faced numerous delays due to the region's challenging geology, topography, and weather conditions. Despite setbacks, the project has now reached its final stages, with the completion of the 17-km Reasi-Katra stretch expected next month.

Sources also told The Indian Express that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate this critical section, enabling the first direct train from Kashmir to Delhi to commence operations by January. The 800-km journey is expected to take under 13 hours, a major improvement in connectivity for the region.

The railway link is also expected to transform Kashmir’s economy by facilitating faster, cheaper, and more reliable transportation of goods. Signature Kashmiri products such as apples, dry fruits, pashmina shawls, and handicrafts will reach markets across India more efficiently, while the cost of importing daily essentials to the Valley is expected to decrease.