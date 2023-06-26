IndiGo air hostess offers bunch of chocolates to Dhoni, video viral

Despite retiring from international cricket, there is no decline in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's popularity. Dhoni was recently spotted in an IndiGo airline receiving a warm welcome from a flight attendant.
A video went viral in which a flight attendant offered a bunch of chocolates to MS Dhoni out of respect. The video has taken the internet by storm.
Fans could not stop themselves from praising Dhoni for his humbleness while interacting with the air hostess. He accepted the dates while politely refusing the other stuff that was offered to him in a tray.
Dhoni's wife Shakshi and daughter Ziva were also travelling on the flight sitting next to him
Candy Crush got 3.6 million downloads in just 3 hours
The Candy Crush game needs no introduction, and it is one of the games, which is popular among all segments of people. But the game is again trending on the internet, and thanks to MS Dhoni this time, who helped the game to gain its momentum once again.
In the viral video, Dhoni was spotted playing the Candy Crush game to kill time on the flight, as soon as the video went viral, the hashtag Candy Crush started trending on Twitter.
Candy Crush Saga Official Twitter account tweeted that the game got 3.6 million downloads in just 3 hours. The Candy Crush team thanked MS Dhoni and wrote, "Thanks to the Indian Cricket Legend @msdhoni. We are Trending In India Just Because Of You. #Candycrush #MSDhoni Team Candy Crush Saga."
Dhoni is a huge fan of video games, and he loves playing Call of Duty, FIFA and PUBG.