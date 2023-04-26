Home / India News / IndiGo offers to operate chartered flights under Operation Kaveri

IndiGo on Wednesday said it has offered services for chartered flights to Jeddah to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan.

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Under the evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India is taking the evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home.

As per official data, the total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at 534.

"We have offered our services for charter flights to Jeddah under the Indian Government's Operation Kaveri rescue mission of our citizens from Sudan.

"We are still awaiting details from the ministry to launch these flights, nothing has been confirmed as of yet," the airline said in a statement.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

