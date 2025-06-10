Naxalism taking last breath: CM Sai pays tribute to cop killed in IED blast

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday said the end of Naxalism is certain, as he laid wreath at the mortal remains of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Girepunje killed in an IED blast in Sukma district.

The CM said Girepunje's sacrifice will not go in vain.

Girepunje was killed and two officers were injured after the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded on Monday in Sukma.

Amid emotional chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Akash Rao Amar Rahe', wreaths were laid on Tuesday at the police officer's mortal remains at the headquarters of the 4th battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in Mana area here.

Apart from CM Sai, Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, state assembly speaker Raman Singh, ministers, public representatives and senior administration and police officials were present at the wreath laying ceremony. Girepunje's family members, including his parents, his wife and two minor children, were also present. His 7-year-old son bowed at the mortal remains with folded hands, while a relative carried his 6-year-old daughter in his arms. "We have lost a brave and committed officer. Naxalites have committed the cowardly act out of frustration. Naxalism is breathing its last and its end is certain," CM Sai told reporters after being homage to Girepunje.