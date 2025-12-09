Internet suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri after clash between 2 villages

The Odisha government on Monday evening suspended internet and social media services for 24 hours in Malkangiri district after violent clashes erupted between two villages following the recovery of a headless body in the area.

According to an official notification issued by the Home Department, the situation escalated rapidly as "anti-social elements" used platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and X to spread provocative and inflammatory messages, creating a threat to public order.

"It has come to the notice of the State Government that a law and order situation arisen in the Malkangiri district, the situation has escalated and became critical, with antisocial-elements circulating false, provocative and inflammatory messages via social media platforms, thereby threatening to disrupt public order and peace," the notification read.

The district administration requested an immediate communication shutdown to prevent further escalation, leading the state government to impose a complete suspension of mobile internet, broadband, and all social media services from 6:00 pm on December 8 until 6:00 pm on December 9. The suspension order was issued under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, which grants the Central and State Governments broad powers during a "public emergency or in the interest of public safety," allowing them to suspend, intercept, or take temporary possession of any telecom service, network, or message, with related 2024 Rules. "I, Shri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department do hereby prohibit the use and access of Social Media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, X and any other through Internet and other medium of data services for the period from 06:00 PM today (i.e. 08.12.2025) to 06:00 PM tomorrow (i.e. 09.12.2025) in the Malkangiri District mentioned below under the provisions of Section 20 of the TELECOMMUNICATION AST, 2023 read with the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024," the notification read.