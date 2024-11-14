Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt asks investors to invest in Andaman & Nicobar's fishery sector

Inaugurating an investors' meet here, the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister stressed on creating modern fishing infrastructure to utilise the untapped resources in the Union Territory

Andaman and Nicobar
Its proximity to Southeast Asian countries enables efficient sea and air trade. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday urged investors to turn to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has the potential to emerge as a hub for fisheries exports.

Inaugurating an investors' meet here, the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister stressed on creating modern fishing infrastructure to utilise the untapped resources in the Union Territory, an official statement said.

Calling upon investors to seize the opportunities in the region, the minister said the Centre is also working to strengthen trade with Southeast Asian countries.

Additionally, he outlined efforts to promote deep-sea fishing and develop post-harvest processing facilities to help achieve the export target of Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer a prime opportunity for fisheries development, with about six lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rich in under-exploited sea resources, particularly tuna and tuna-like high-valued species, estimated at 60,000 tonnes.

Its proximity to Southeast Asian countries enables efficient sea and air trade, while the pristine waters support sustainable fishing practices, said Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian.

Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Admiral D K Joshi was also present at the event.

Investors from various parts of the country specialising in technologies related to tuna fishing and seaweed also participated in the event.

Topics :Andaman and Nicobar Islandsfisherytourism

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

