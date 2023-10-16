Home / India News / IRCTC offers 'Vrat ka Khana' during Navratri, check how to book order

IRCTC offers 'Vrat ka Khana' during Navratri, check how to book order

IRCTC started a special service called 'Vrat Ka Khana' through an e-catering service. This service will accommodate fasting food, which will include satvik food choices

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started a 'Vrat Ka Khana' (fasting food) through e-catering service for all the Navratri festival travellers at select train stations. The fasting food service will accommodate the fasting food offering 'Satvik' diet choices, which include sabudana, kuttu ka atta, sendha namak, and more.

The fasting food service will begin on October 15, 2023, marking the beginning of the Navratri celebration and fasting period. The service will last till October 24, 2023, which is a day of Vijaya Dashmi.

The order can be placed through IRCTC's e-Catering website or the "Food-on-Track" app which will allow the customers to either pre-paid or pay on delivery features as per passenger convenience. 

According to IRCTC, "Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled journey time with a valid PNR. Passengers may opt to pre-pay or pay-on-delivery (POD), as per their convenience."

Where can the traveller buy the 'Vrat ki Thali'?
IRCTC's Vrat ki Thali is available at limited stations only, which include New Delhi, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jabalpur, Surat, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Jaipur, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai  Road, Nasik Road, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal and Ahemadnagar stations.

How to order Navratri special thali from the "Food on Track" application?
Here are the steps to download Navratri special thali:

  • Download the Food on Track application from the Play Store or App Store.
  • Enter your PNR number and proceed to order food delivery on your app.
  • After entering the PNR number, share details, like passenger details, and train names.
  • The application then displays the variety of brands and restaurants that deliver to stations on your route.
  • Add dishes of your choice from the wide range of available meals to your cart.
  • You can make the payment using UPI, Wallets, net banking, credit card, debit card, etc or you can also choose to pay on delivery option as well.
  • Your fresh and Satvik food, then be delivered to your seat.

What is the importance of Navratri fasting?

The Navratri fasting may look very simple, and it has immense positive benefits. It not only helps in weight loss, but it also helps with detoxification, which is a win-win situation. The food we eat at this time period is known to fortify the immune system in preparation for the cooler months ahead. The best way to prepare yourself for the quick weather change is to eat light food during your fast.

Also Read

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Know Maa Durga's avatars and their significance

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

IRCTC announces no convenience fee on air ticket booking from Sep 25 to 27

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2023: Everything you need to know about this Navratri

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Delhi govt approves premium bus service scheme to reduce vehicle usage

Power consumption up by 6,000 MW in Karnataka due to drought: Siddaramaiah

NSE expands its commodity derivatives segment with 13 new contracts

Operation Ajay: SpiceJet aircraft faces technical issue in Tel Aviv

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Topics :IRCTCIndian trainsnavratritrainIndian Railways

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chief

Karnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%

Fueling India's innovation engine

Next Story