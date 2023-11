As India lost the ICC Cricket World Cup final to Australia by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the players on the field appeared sad after conceding a loss, after an amazing ten consecutive victories run in the 2023 World Cup. In a show of solidarity and to admire Team India's stellar performance in this World Cup, prominent personalities from across walks of life expressed their support for the men in blue.

Among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "We stand with you today and always." Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was also among the admirers who attended the game on Sunday. After the loss, Khan took to X, and said, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity." You make us one proud nation, Khan said, addressing team India.



