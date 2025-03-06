Home / India News / IWAI inks pact with J&K government to enhance river cruise tourism

Of the 111 national waterways in the country, the Union Territory has three declared national waterways, i.e., River Chenab (NW-26), River Jhelum (NW-49) and River Ravi (NW-84)

Amazon India, Amazon store, Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 06 2025
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government to boost river cruise tourism on three national waterways in the Union Territory, according to an official statement.

  The agreement aims to further bolster tourism, generate employment, boost economic growth and provide a new mode of leisure/budget tourism on local rivers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on the sidelines of Chintan Shivir being held in Srinagar in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

As part of the pact, IWAI, which is under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will provide waterside infrastructure, i.e., ten floating jetties and landside infrastructure comprising of waiting hall and other amenities for cruise passengers.

Out of ten, two floating jetties will be installed at Akhnoor and Reasi, near Jammu, the declared portion of River Chenab (NW-26); seven floating jetties at Pantha Chowk, Zero Bridge, Amira Kadal, Shah-e-Hamdan, Safa Kadal/Chattabal Shrine, Sumbal Bridge and Gund Prang (in Srinagar and Bandipora) on River Jhelum (NW-49) and one jetty at Sohar on River Ravi (NW-84).

Additionally, IWAI will develop a navigational fairway by executing dredging wherever required, providing navigational aids and conducting regular hydrographic surveys for safe plying of vessels in these waterways.

The J&K government will provide land for construction of landside facilities, facilitate all statutory clearances and appoint cruise operators in identified sectors of the three National Waterways, the statement added.

