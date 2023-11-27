Home / India News / J-K: 7 students booked under UAPA for celebrating India's loss in WC 2023

J-K: 7 students booked under UAPA for celebrating India's loss in WC 2023

The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)Kashmir, the officials said

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Seven students of an agricultural university have been arrested here under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final, officials said on Monday.

The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)Kashmir, the officials said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his collegemates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.

The students have been booked under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code, the officials said.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

ICC Cricket World Cup: Winners list in ODIs, history, all you need to know

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

Goal set to make Himachal a green energy state by March 2026: CM Sukhu

Over 3,000 loudspeakers removed from public places in UP for norm violation

DVC hydel project at Lugu Buru Pahad won't be allowed: Soren amid protests

PMLA proceedings can't continue for quashed scheduled offences: Delhi HC

For those dating in India this election season, politics is personal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story