AAP hits out at ED, Centre over raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj's residence

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday hit out at the Enforcement Directorate and Union Government following Enforcement Directorate raids at former Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in the national capital earlier this morning.

ED on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the raid is being conducted to divert attention of the people from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree case. He said that at the time ED registered the case in the matter, Saurabh Bharadwaj was not even a Delhi Minister.

"Raid was conducted at Saurabh's place to divert attention from Modi ji's degree. At the time when this case was filed, Saurabh Bhardwaj was not even a minister. This entire case is false. It is clear from Satyendra Jain's case that false cases were filed against AAP leaders," Sisodia alleged. AAP MP Sanjay Singh called the case registered against Saurabh Bharadwaj as "false" and "baseless". He said that it is the "policy" of the Union Government to register false cases against AAP leaders and jail them. "The case registered against Saurabh Bharadwaj is false and baseless. He was not even the minister in the time frame in which the ED had registered the case... It is a policy of the Modi government to file false cases against AAP leaders and jail them," Sanjay Singh said in a self-made video.

The AAP MP stated that the ED is conducting raids to prevent discussion on PM Modi's "fake degree" matter. "This is being done to harass and jail all AAP leaders one by one... The raids are conducted to divert attention from PM Modi's fake degree... To prevent PM Modi's fake degree from being discussed, the ED has conducted raids," Sanjay Singh said in a self-made video. The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case. The search operations are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).