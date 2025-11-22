Home / India News / J-K CM welcomes additional 50 MGNREGA workdays for calamity-hit panchayats

J-K CM welcomes additional 50 MGNREGA workdays for calamity-hit panchayats

Abdullah thanked Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the decision and expressed appreciation for the Centre's swift support to J&K

Omar Abdullah, Omar
Abdullah also congratulated Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar and his team for successfully pursuing the Union Ministry of Rural Development | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday thanked the Centre for increasing the MGNREGA work limit for Jammu and Kashmir, and said this would play a vital role in helping vulnerable communities overcome economic distress in calamity-hit panchayats.

The Centre has approved an increase in the number of person-days provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for J&K to 150 from 100.

Abdullah thanked Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the decision and expressed appreciation for the Centre's swift support to J&K.

"This crucial decision will assist thousands of households impacted by recent floods and landslides by ensuring enhanced livelihood opportunities and timely relief," the chief minister said.

The enhanced support would play a vital role in helping vulnerable communities overcome economic distress in the calamity-hit panchayats, he said.

Abdullah also congratulated Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Javid Ahmad Dar and his team for successfully pursuing the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

An official spokesperson said the central government has formally raised the MGNREGA work limit from 100 to 150 days for affected households in Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2025-26.

This decision follows the declaration of 1,962 panchayats as flood-affected, after the J&K administration sought special relief to address the adverse impacts on agricultural activities and rural livelihoods, he said.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had recommended this extension, which will directly benefit the most vulnerable families by creating stable incomes, reducing economic hardships and enabling the creation of durable community assets, he added.

According to the spokesperson, the additional employment support will be implemented with revised management protocols and enhanced monitoring through NREGA Soft, the national MIS system, which is being updated to record the extra workdays.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Terror not linked to religion; people should not fall for narratives: BJP

PM Modi announces trilateral technology, partnership with Australia, Canada

Air quality 'very poor' for 9th consecutive day; 11 stations log severe AQI

'Air pollution doesn't just damage lungs, also increases risk of dementia'

India's priorities shine through in G20 South Africa Leaders' Declaration

Topics :Omar AbdullahMGNREGAJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story