J-K LG inaugurates control centre in Katra to oversee tourists activities

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been set up at the cave shrine in Reasi district

Manoj Sinha, Manoj
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a control centre to boost real-time surveillance on pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched a control centre to boost real-time surveillance on pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi to ensure their safety.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been set up at the cave shrine in Reasi district.

"The security forces had conducted a joint review of the route and all aspects related to security, safety, and smooth yatra. Based on the joint suggestions made by the Police, Army, and CRPF, an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been set up here from a security perspective," Sinha told reporters in Katra.

Built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, the centre will unravel "a new era of safe and seamless pilgrimage begins," he added.

The ICCC has been housed at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg said.

The centre has a network of 700 CCTVs, with features like gesture recognition, facial recognition, and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom), he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian tourismtourism in india

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

