J&K parties hail resolution for restoring special status in Assembly

Political parties in the Kashmir valley on Wednesday welcomed the resolution passed in the assembly seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.

"This resolution is historic and I congratulate the members of the House," CPI(M)'s MLA from Kulgam, M Y Tarigami said.

He said it has been "our commitment that we will restore what has taken from us on August 5, 2019".

"Today, the House fulfilled its promise by passing the resolution and demanded that the Government of India take forward the process of restoration of Article 370 by starting the dialogue process immediately," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold dialogue with elected representatives for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state. Half-hearted effort: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for restoration of special status to the erstwhile state was a "half-hearted" effort which could have been written "in a better way".

More From This Section

"We believe the language of this resolution could have been better.There is no condemnation of abrogation of Article 370 in this resolution.They (NC) talk about holding dialogue for restoration of the special status. What is the dialogue for? Do they have any doubt that what happened on August 5, 2019 was wrong? I would say it was a half-hearted effort," Mehbooba told reporters here.

The PDP president said it was "sad" that the resolution did not term the abrogation as illegal.

"There is a need to correct the language of the resolution. The PDP will do it," she added.

The former chief minister said the PDP's move to bring the resolution on restoration of special status on the first day of the session had forced the ruling National Conference to bring its resolution today.

"They have brought this resolution because the PDP brought a resolution earlier," she said.

Asked if the PDP was seeking credit for the passage of the resolution, the former chief minister said it is not about "credit or debit".

"We promised people that if you elect us, we will do it. We fulfilled that promise and may be the NC have done it under pressure," she said.

The PDP president said her party has proved that numbers do not matter.

"What matter is honesty in what you promise and what you do," she added.

PDP's youth leader and MLA Pulwama, Waheed Para also welcomed the resolution.

"It is a welcome move. We welcome it wholeheartedly. This has been moved according to the wishes of the people of J&K," Para told reporters here.

He, however, said some words in the resolution could have been stronger.

"We had requested for a dialogue between the members, but there were no talks. We initiated this resolution on the first day. It should have been a part of the business, but better late than never.

"Some words should have been stronger. The condemnation of August 5 (2019) is missing, and it does not clearly mention that the special status be restored," he added.

The PDP MLA said there is no need or demand or any requirement of a dialogue for the restoration of the special status of J&K.

"We clearly seek its restoration in its originality. We also condemn the August 5 (2019) move which is vaguely mentioned in it. Despite that, we support it. We all collectively support the restoration of the special status," Para said.

Peoples' Conference chairman and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone said what happened on August 5, 2019 "was against the will of the people of J&K".

"Today, the balls were set rolling to reject it. This is the majoritarian view point of the people of J&K. I am very happy today. The first Assembly after 2019 has put a stamp that what was done on August 5, 2019 was morally, ethically, legally wrong. It will now be remembered in the history how the people of J&K rejected it," Lone said.

Congress party, which is an alliance partner of the ruling National Conference, said statehood to J&K with constitutional guarantees, including protection of land and jobs rights must be restored, without any further delay.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the Congress, through a resolution passed in its CWC on August 5, 2019, has endorsed the "resentment of people against downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state, describing the move as undemocratic and unconstitutional on the part of BJP government at the Centre".

"It was apparently crystal clear during the assembly elections that the people vehemently oppose the reorganisation of J&K and want their dignity and honour to be restored besides safeguarding their rights," Mir said.