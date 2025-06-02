Home / India News / Jailed influencer files plea in Kolkata court, says basic amenities denied

Jailed influencer files plea in Kolkata court, says basic amenities denied

The petition also said the influencer is receiving multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli
The following day, a Kolkata court sent her to judicial custody until 13 June. | Credit: Instagram
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
The lawyer representing a 22-year-old influencer, who was recently arrested over a video containing alleged communal remarks, filed a petition in Alipore Court on Monday, claiming she is being denied essential facilities and is under threat in jail.
 
The court has asked for a report on the matter by 4 June, her lawyer, Mohammed Samimuddin, confirmed.
 
"No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Women's Correctional Home. My client is being denied basic amenities. She has kidney-related issues and has not been keeping well. Her medical condition is delicate and may deteriorate in the absence of basic health and hygiene facilities. We have submitted a petition and the court has sought a report by June 4," Samimuddin told news agency PTI.
 
The petition also said the influencer is receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being".
"These threats are creating an unsafe environment, seriously affecting her mental peace and physical safety," the lawyer added.
 
Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police on Friday night from Gurugram in Haryana. She had allegedly posted a video with communal remarks, accusing Bollywood celebrities of remaining silent on Operation Sindoor.
 
The following day, a Kolkata court sent her to judicial custody until 13 June.
 
"In view of her medical condition and threats received, we have appealed for a separate room in judicial custody for safety and privacy, and to allow her to use a separate bathroom, in light of her kidney ailments and the need for hygiene," Samimuddin said.
 
According to the police, she has been charged under multiple legal provisions, including those related to promoting enmity between different groups, acts meant to offend religious sentiments, and causing intentional insult likely to lead to a breach of peace.
 

Kolkata policeKolkataInfluencer campaignOperation SindoorGurugramindian jails

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

