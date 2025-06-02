Jailed influencer files plea in Kolkata court, says basic amenities denied

The lawyer representing a 22-year-old influencer, who was recently arrested over a video containing alleged communal remarks, filed a petition in Alipore Court on Monday, claiming she is being denied essential facilities and is under threat in jail.

The court has asked for a report on the matter by 4 June, her lawyer, Mohammed Samimuddin, confirmed.

"No proper hygiene is maintained inside the Alipore Women's Correctional Home. My client is being denied basic amenities. She has kidney-related issues and has not been keeping well. Her medical condition is delicate and may deteriorate in the absence of basic health and hygiene facilities. We have submitted a petition and the court has sought a report by June 4," Samimuddin told news agency PTI.

The petition also said the influencer is receiving "multiple threats from other inmates inside the jail, causing her to fear for her safety and well-being". ALSO READ: Instagram influencer sent to 14-day judicial custody over viral video "These threats are creating an unsafe environment, seriously affecting her mental peace and physical safety," the lawyer added. Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police on Friday night from Gurugram in Haryana. She had allegedly posted a video with communal remarks, accusing Bollywood celebrities of remaining silent on Operation Sindoor. The following day, a Kolkata court sent her to judicial custody until 13 June.