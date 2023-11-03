Home / India News / Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

A total of 25 premises in the state capital Jaipur, and Dausa, including that of ACS in the PHE department, Subodh Agarwal, are being covered, they said

Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches in poll-bound Rajasthan, including at the premises of a senior IAS officer, as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged Jal Jivan Mission scam, official sources said.

Some other linked persons are also being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The central agency had carried out similar raids in this case in September. The state will vote for its 200-member assembly on November 25.

Topics :Enforcement Directoraterajasthanmoney laundering case

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

