Jamia orders student union polls within 15 days of constitution approval

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order.

The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, also provides for the constitution of a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the protest period.

The decisions came after the university considered a demand letter submitted by students on hunger strike and their delegates.