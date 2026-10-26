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Jamia orders student union polls within 15 days of constitution approval

The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, also provides for the constitution of a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the protest period

Jamia Millia Islamia
The decisions came after the university considered a demand letter submitted by students on hunger strike and their delegates
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution and revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest, according to an official order.

The order, issued by Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, also provides for the constitution of a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the protest period.

The decisions came after the university considered a demand letter submitted by students on hunger strike and their delegates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Jamia Millia Islamia UniversityProtestStudentHunger strike

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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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